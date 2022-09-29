 Spring Dale Public School : The Tribune India

Spring Dale Public School

Spring Dale Public School

Students of Spring Dale Public School flash the victory sign after winning the kick-boxing competition. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of Spring Dale Public School, Sherpur Road, made their presence felt by winning 10 medals in the District-level kick-boxing competition organised by the District Education Department. Two girl students Megha Sharma and Ankita Kumari won gold medals in their respective weight categories. Similarly, other students Damanpreet Kaur, Yatika Maheshwari, Rajveer, Daman, Anshika and Sakshi won silver medals, while Surya Jaiswal and Ketan Prajapati won bronze medals.

Inter-school chess competition

Students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School excelled in district-level inter-school chess and judo competitions that were organised by the Education Department. In chess, Hemant, Vivek and Arpan won silver medals in the boys U-17 category while Bisman, Dama, Ansh and Ridham finished at the third place in the U-19 section. In judo, Sidam Makkar clinched the gold medal in the U-14 group whereas Jagdeep and Prashant won bronze medals. In the U-17 section, Yuvraj and Sukhpreet annexed gold medals while Keshav and Nirbhay secured bronze medals. In the boys' U-19 group, Sumit and Kavish bagged gold medals.

Inter-school boxing competition

Students of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Mangli Neechi proved their mettle by winning 11 medals, including three gold, in the District inter-school boxing competition. Three silver and five bronze medals were also won by the students in the competition. Randeep Kaur, Priya and Vikas Kumar won gold medals while Rimpi Kumari, Samuel and Akash Pal secured silver medals. Similarly Chanda Kumari, Neelam, Agamdeep, Gudu Kumar and Kunal Kumar clinched bronze medals.

Ryan International School

Students of Ryan International School, Dugri, donated to 'Helpage India' to help senior citizens lead a better life. Prishhita Gurtu was awarded the 'Highest contributor' trophy for her efforts. OC/

