Tribune News Service

As many as 41 cadets of senior as well as junior division of NCC of Spring Dale Public School are attending a camp being organised by 3 Punjab Battalion at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Gill Road, Ludhiana. The students will be taught about discipline and important rules of the armed forces. In the camp, the cadets will also be learning the magic mantra of how to keep their lives in discipline and help society in difficult situations. School chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia extended her best wishes to the students and motivated them to get the best of knowledge and information. She told the cadets they would be trained for march past, disaster management, human security, map reading and self defence.

Ryan Group of Schools

Ryan Group of Schools has been recognised as the ‘Best Education Brand in 2023’ by The Economic Times. The school management extended congratulations to chairman Dr AF Pinto and managing director Dr Grace Pinto for their invaluable leadership and the teachers and staff across all their schools for their hard work and support. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group, received the honour from Temjen Imna Along, Education and Tourism Minister, Government of Nagaland, at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

Green Land Sr Sec Public School

Students of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School were embraced wholeheartedly with utmost jubilation and affection after a fun-filled summer break, which was full of adventures and relaxation. The smiles on the faces were unparalleled as students were greeted ardently at the school entrance by the teachers. Students were exhilarated as there was an eagerness to meet their teachers and peers. The much-awaited first day of school, post vacation concluded with a lot of fresh memories and excitement to resume their academic journey. It was an apt beginning to a plethora of surprises that awaits the adorable students. Engagement in activities during the day stimulated the students.