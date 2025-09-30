SPS Hospitals hosts 11th edition of ‘Dil Ki Daud’ marathon in Ludhiana

SPS Hospitals, under the guidance of Satguru Uday Singh, successfully hosted the 11th edition of its flagship event, the “Dil Ki Daud” marathon. The event took place on Sunday, September 28, at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan in Ludhiana. Over 1,000 runners participated in the marathon, which aimed to promote fitness and community wellness.

The run featured both 10K and 5K categories, open for men and women, and attracted participants ranging from amateur runners to seasoned athletes.

The marathon was organised in connection with World Heart Day with the central theme of promoting healthy heart and lifestyle. This year, the awareness campaign was expanded to highlight not just cardiac health, but also the importance of maintaining a healthy liver and addressing concerns around fertility — three pressing health challenges that need urgent attention in modern lifestyles.

Jai Singh Sandhu, Managing Director, SPS Hospitals, expressed deep gratitude to all participants and well-wishers, stating that such initiatives reflect the hospital’s vision of building a healthier Ludhiana through community-driven awareness programmes.