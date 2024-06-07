Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 6

Rains accompanied by gale uprooted scores of trees and electricity poles on night throwing normal life out of gear in the city.

A girl steps over a broken electricity pole.

Many areas of the city went without power throughout the night. The worst-affected were residents of Giaspura, Kanganwal, Sahnewal, HIG Flots Ghumar Mandi, few parts of Civil Lines, BRS Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Aarti Chowk, Dandi Swami and Maya nagar etc.

Motorists drive under a tilted pole

In many areas due to erratic power supply with fluctuations in voltage, residents had to suffer the scarcity of water also. In areas like Ghumar Mandi, Civil Lines, the power supply was not restored for 8-10 hours and there was erratic supply throughout the day.

High-tension cables hang over a road

Rahul Kumar, a resident near Maya Nagar, said was no water and no power since last night and the entire family had to face difficult situation. “I had to borrow two buckets of water from the neighbours to go to the shop where I work as salesman,” he said.

A power pole damages a scooter

Power was shut down due to snapping of cables and uprooted electric poles, trees and other electrical equipment, including transformers.

Along with the gigantic task of putting back in operation the feeders and poles affected by storm, the staff of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had to face the wrath of the public due to disruption in power supply in extremely hot weather.

The PSPCL officials maintained that many of the electricity wires and feeders got damaged due to strong winds that blew last evening. “About 62 electricity poles fell in Sahnewal due to the high velocity squall last evening. Apart from that, many trees fell on the wires and the lines were snapped in various areas of the city. There was no light in Sahnewal, Kanganwal and Giaspura side and it will take some time to rectify the fault,” said the Chief Engineer, PSPCL Ludhiana.

Harmanpreet Singh, a lineman with the PSPCL on duty, said entire city was affected due to power shutdown. “Several trees have fallen on the cables near PAU gate number 3. About 56 linemen and other field staff are on roads to rectify the problem. The feeders and poles will be taken care of by the evening but individual cases and complaints will be redressed by tomorrow,” said the lineman.

The trees were also seen uprooted in Ghumar Mandi, inside PAU, Ferozepur Road, Civil Lines etc.

Consumers face hardships

Gaurav Pathak, a resident of HIG Flats, Ghumar Mandi, said on the PSPCL consumer services site, he had registered a complaint. “The site shows that light will come on November 30 at 12 pm. What kind of apps are these? I feel this is sheer wastage of time of the consumer when the department does not bother to show the real picture,” rued Pathak.

An official of the PSPCL alleged that the available field staff was working under severe constraints in the given situation. “We are short of staff, the individual complaints are also to be managed. Residents need to bear with us,” said the official.

