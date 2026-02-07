DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Ludhiana / Sr Dy Mayor challenges Rs 8.46-cr Rose Garden makeover tender in Ludhiana

Sr Dy Mayor challenges Rs 8.46-cr Rose Garden makeover tender in Ludhiana

B&R officials defend move, say following orders of then MC chief

Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:07 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Tender already floated, to be opened on February 9.
Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar plans to meet Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Dr Neeru Katyal Gupta over the Rs 8.46 crore Rose Garden beautification tender, floated last week and due to open on February 9.

Despite Prashar’s December 2025 letter to former MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal objecting to missing contractor responsibilities and maintenance provisions, the tender was floated.

“I support beautification but the amount is excessive—Rs 3.29 crore for horticulture alone needs stronger accountability,” Prashar said. He suggested entrusting maintenance to companies via Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), like Rakh Bagh, to save funds for ward-level works.

He argued that several large companies in the city are already undertaking beautification of parks, central verges, and roundabouts under CSR. Engaging such firms would save the Corporation’s funds, allowing the Rs 8.49 crore to be redirected towards essential ward-level development works.

Despite his objections, the Building and Roads (B&R) branch went ahead and issued the tender using Smart City Mission funds.

This move has evoked sharp criticism from Parashar, who questioned the officials’ disregard for his written communication. “If they disregard the Senior Deputy Mayor, how will they treat the public?” he remarked. “I plan to meet newly appointed MC Commissioner Dr Neeru Katyal Gupta in this regard,” he said.

However, B&R branch officials defended the decision, stating that the tender was floated only after orders from the then Municipal Commissioner, following directives from the state government.

Commissioner Gupta, recently appointed, said: “Prashar hasn’t approached me yet. I’ll review the details.”

A detailed breakup of the proposal shows that the plan includes civil works worth Rs 1.32 crore, lighting and electrical upgrades costing Rs 2.15 crore and Rs 3.29 crore earmarked for horticulture. Other provisions include a new water tank ( Rs 21.4 lakh), irrigation system (Rs 85.62 lakh), kids’ play zone ( Rs 19.82 lakh), an open gym ( Rs 5.67 lakh), testing: Rs 4.21 lakh (0.5% of estimate) and a toilet block ( Rs 32.06 lakh).

