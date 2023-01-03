SR Vashishat takes over as PSPCL Chief Engineer

Ludhiana, January 2
SR Vashishat today took charge as the new Chief Engineer for Ludhiana Central Zone of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). He has replaced Parvinder Singh Khamba. Vashishat had last served as Superintending Engineer in the Central Zone, Ludhiana.
After taking charge, Vashishat conducted a meeting with senior officials, including SEs, XENs and other staff of the Central Zone, Ludhiana, to seek their support in achieving targets set by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO.
He said he would live up to the expectations of PSPCL CMD Baldev Singh Sran and DPS Grewal, director distribution, and also ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.
The Chief Engineer appealed to residents to help the PSPCL in putting an end to the menace of power theft and said he would take strict action against those found misusing the electricity or stealing the power.
He directed his subordinates to keep raiding areas with more complaints of power thefts.
