Sri Muktsar Sahib woman turns waterlogged fields into shrimp farming biz

Fresh out of her fashion designing course, Rupinder Kaur imagined a career far removed from agriculture. However, marriage led her to Inna Khera village in Sri Muktsar Sahib, where the sight of waterlogged fields and saline soil inspired her to carve out an entirely new path. Today, she has transformed those very challenges into a thriving shrimp farming enterprise.

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“After I got married, I observed that there was waterlogging and high soil salinity in my village. Because of this, farmers were unable to cultivate the usual crops of wheat and paddy. It was then that the idea of shrimp farming clicked in my mind in 2021, and today, after five years, I am a successful shrimp farmer. I have also encouraged many others in my village to take it up.

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“An awareness camp was organised by the Fisheries Department, and my husband, Manjinder Singh Sandhu, and I attended it. We decided to take a gamble on shrimp farming. After completing a seven-day training programme, we set up our first pond,” shares Rupinder.

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She received a 60 per cent government subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). She also borrowed money from a bank as well as from her relatives, and there has been no looking back since.

“I also attend various workshops and courses at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) to keep myself updated with the latest technologies,” says Rupinder.

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Today, she is engaged in shrimp farming on 35 acres of land, and she and her husband work as a team after he left his job to join her in the venture. They primarily cultivate Litopenaeus vannamei, a premium shrimp variety that fetches Rs 400-450 per kg, and earn Rs 2.5-3 lakh per acre.

“We run two production cycles annually, yielding 6 to 10 tonnes of shrimp per acre each year. We sell our produce in the markets of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai,” says Rupinder.

A key driver of their success is biofloc technology, an advanced system that utilises beneficial microorganisms to maintain water quality and convert waste into protein-rich feed. Rupinder uses biofloc ponds during the initial growth stage to improve survival rates before transferring the shrimp to larger open ponds. She has also started making shrimp aachar, which is earning her good profits.

Recalling one of the most memorable days of her life, Rupinder says, “The best moment so far was last year when I was honoured during India’s Republic Day celebrations. It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment that will stay with me forever, as I was one of six shrimp farmers from Punjab invited to the prestigious event.”

Signing off, Rupinder had a message for her fellow farmers: “Challenges can be turned into opportunities if we dare to take risks. I urge women to step forward and explore new avenues like fisheries, and I encourage farmers to adopt innovative practices. Together, we can transform our villages and create sustainable livelihoods.”