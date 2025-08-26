DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Srinagar-MP bound apple truck overturns near Sherpur Chowk

Srinagar-MP bound apple truck overturns near Sherpur Chowk

Fortunately, no loss of life or injury to any commuters was reported in the incident
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:14 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A truck loaded with apples overturned near Sherpur Chowk flyover on Tuesday. Fortunately, no loss of life or injury to any commuters was reported in the incident. However, the truck was badly damaged in the accident. A large number of crates scattered on the road, causing major traffic disruption on the highway. Passersby immediately pulled out the driver and conductor trapped in the truck and informed the police.

Advertisement

The traffic police arrived at the spot, restored traffic, and got the apple crates placed at a safe place. Passersby also helped the truck driver by gathering the scattered crates on the highway.

Giving information, truck driver Javed Alam said that he was going to deliver a truck full of apples from Srinagar to Madhya Pradesh. Suddenly, two persons were crossing the road near Sherpur Chowk in the morning. Both came in front of the truck suddenly. While trying to save those two young men, the truck hit the divider and overturned.

Advertisement

“There was a lot of damage due to the truck overturning. With the help of people, we were taken out of the truck. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, but apple boxes were scattered on the road. Many apple boxes also opened. People also helped by collecting the scattered apples,” added truck driver Alam.

The truck driver said he had informed the truck owner about the incident. After the owner’s arrival, the truck will be sent to the workshop, and the goods will be shifted to another vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts