Srinagar-MP bound apple truck overturns near Sherpur Chowk

A truck loaded with apples overturned near Sherpur Chowk flyover on Tuesday. Fortunately, no loss of life or injury to any commuters was reported in the incident. However, the truck was badly damaged in the accident. A large number of crates scattered on the road, causing major traffic disruption on the highway. Passersby immediately pulled out the driver and conductor trapped in the truck and informed the police.

The traffic police arrived at the spot, restored traffic, and got the apple crates placed at a safe place. Passersby also helped the truck driver by gathering the scattered crates on the highway.

Giving information, truck driver Javed Alam said that he was going to deliver a truck full of apples from Srinagar to Madhya Pradesh. Suddenly, two persons were crossing the road near Sherpur Chowk in the morning. Both came in front of the truck suddenly. While trying to save those two young men, the truck hit the divider and overturned.

“There was a lot of damage due to the truck overturning. With the help of people, we were taken out of the truck. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, but apple boxes were scattered on the road. Many apple boxes also opened. People also helped by collecting the scattered apples,” added truck driver Alam.

The truck driver said he had informed the truck owner about the incident. After the owner’s arrival, the truck will be sent to the workshop, and the goods will be shifted to another vehicle.