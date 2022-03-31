SSM supremo Balbir Singh Rajewal got no vote from five polling stations

CM face of farmers’ outfit lost security deposit in Samrala

SSM supremo Balbir Singh Rajewal got no vote from five polling stations

Balbir Singh Rajewal

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 30

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) supremo Balbir Singh Rajewal got no vote from five polling stations in the Samrala Assembly constituency during the February 20 Vidhan Sabha elections.

The chief ministerial candidate of the SSM, which was a conglomerate of 19 farm unions, and founder of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal faction), drew a blank at the polling station number 7, 91, 117, 121, and 166.

Rajewal (79), who fought his maiden elections after the success of the year-long farmers’ agitation that had forced the Centre to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, has polled even single digit votes from as many as 78 of the total 218 polling stations.

The Samrala native has secured eight votes each from polling stations 1 and 6, nine votes from polling station 10, three from 12, four from 15, eight each from 16 and 18, two from 21, six from 22, seven from 31, three from 32, seven from 34, seven from 37, four each from 38 and 39, seven from 43, four from 45, five from 51, nine from 55, seven each from 61, 62, 63, four from 64, seven from 66, nine from 67, six from 68, five from 71, six from 76, five from 77, seven from 79, five from 80, two from 82, seven from 85, three from 90, seven each from 96 and 97, five from 98, seven from 100, six from 102, three from 103, five from 105, two from 106, nine from 107, one from 109, five each from 112, 114 and 116, two from 123, five from 124, eight from 127, two from 130, seven from 133, eight from 137, five from 138, four from 139, three from 140, one from 142, eight from 143, three from 146, four from 147, two from 149, three from 150, one from 154, five each from 165 and 167, six from 176, 8 from 178, two from 191, four from 192, seven from 193, two from 195, six from 199 and 200, three from 201, two from 204, nine from 207 and five votes from the polling station number 210.

The SSM supremo finished a poor sixth by polling a mere 4,676 votes, which accounted for 3.5 per cent of the total 1,33,524 votes polled.

Polling figures

Total votes: 1,75,822

Polled votes: 1,33,524

Poll percentage: 75.94%

Balbir Singh Rajewal: 4,676 votes (3.5%)

Single digit votes

Rajewal polled single digit votes from 78 of the total polling stations.

No vote

The SSM chief got no vote from polling station number 7, 91, 117, 121, and 166.

