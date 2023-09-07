SSP marks probe in fake verification case

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 6

In a case related to the fake verification of an elderly person from Rasulra village, Khanna Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati, after conducting an inquiry, has written a letter to the SSP (a copy of which is with the Tribune) for taking immediate legal action. The verification was reportedly done by the village’s nambardar, panchayat members, former sarpanch and Block Samiti members.

Following this, complainant Jasvir Singh, along with social worker Gurdeep Singh Kaali, met Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal, who marked a probe to the SP (Investigations).

Social worker Gurdeep Singh Kaali stated that during the panchayat elections in 2018 at Rasulra village, nomination papers of Jasvir Singh, who was contesting as a candidate, were rejected on false grounds. For the past four and a half years, he had been struggling with government offices to seek action against those involved in fake verification of his grandfather.

Victim Jasvir Singh’s son Swaran Singh, grandson Ajmer Singh and great grandson Inder Singh said they expect justice to prevail as investigations had revealed wrongdoing in the case.

“The accused verified my grandfather Ajmer Singh as son of Gulli, but in reality, my grandfather’s identity was Ajmer Singh, son of Inder Singh. Not only the SDM but also the report of the Tehsildar (a copy of which is also with the Tribune) decided the inquiry in our favour,” asserted Jasvir.

The Khanna SDM, in a letter to the SSP, clearly mentioned that the accused were found guilty in the report and should face action under relevant sections of the IPC.