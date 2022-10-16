SSP's novel way to motivate force

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 15
As a part of the stress management strategy ahead of Diwali, a get-together of senior police officials and SHOs and in-charges at police stations of the region was organised.
Police personnel spend quality time with peers and seniors. A dinner was arranged for cops where Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu served food to cops, besides motivational lectures were also held.
The gesture shown by senior functionaries led by SSP Sidhu will now be continued for boosting morale of colleagues at their police stations, asserted the SHOs.
Gagandeep Singh, Satwinder Singh Bajwa, Winnerpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, SHOs at Ahmedgarh Sadar, Ahmedgarh City, Amargarh and Sandaur police stations, were among others who felt rejuvenated and encouraged following yesterday’s colourful event organised by their seniors led by SSP Sidhu.
“It was an amazing experience for us when all protocols sublimed and our bosses behaved like our siblings and parents. In my experience, it was for the first time that I watched an SSP serving food to her staff so passionately,” said Gagandeep Singh. He said he would try to simulate the gesture for the staff at his police station.
Ahmedgarh ASP Dr Jyoti Yadav said efforts would be made to continue the practice in future too so that members of our team, who are the real backbone of the system remain motivated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...