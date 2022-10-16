SSP's novel way to motivate force

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 15

As a part of the stress management strategy ahead of Diwali, a get-together of senior police officials and SHOs and in-charges at police stations of the region was organised.

Police personnel spend quality time with peers and seniors. A dinner was arranged for cops where Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu served food to cops, besides motivational lectures were also held.

The gesture shown by senior functionaries led by SSP Sidhu will now be continued for boosting morale of colleagues at their police stations, asserted the SHOs.

Gagandeep Singh, Satwinder Singh Bajwa, Winnerpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, SHOs at Ahmedgarh Sadar, Ahmedgarh City, Amargarh and Sandaur police stations, were among others who felt rejuvenated and encouraged following yesterday’s colourful event organised by their seniors led by SSP Sidhu.

“It was an amazing experience for us when all protocols sublimed and our bosses behaved like our siblings and parents. In my experience, it was for the first time that I watched an SSP serving food to her staff so passionately,” said Gagandeep Singh. He said he would try to simulate the gesture for the staff at his police station.

Ahmedgarh ASP Dr Jyoti Yadav said efforts would be made to continue the practice in future too so that members of our team, who are the real backbone of the system remain motivated.