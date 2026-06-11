Staff battling stress amid recurring violence, high workload at govt hospitals in Ludhiana

High workload, paired with a spike in incidents of violence and harassment, has left staff at government hospital battling with low morale and increasing stress.

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Reports of attacks on government-employed doctors while at work surface every few months.

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Just recently, two incidents of harassment and work stress come to the fore at the local Civil Hospital, underscoring the mounting psychological strain faced by doctors and support workers.

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Additionally, four doctors posted at the central jail here have accused the jail superintendent of “bullying, using abusive language and creating a hostile work environment”.

Docs seek union’s intervention

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In a representation submitted to the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), the doctors alleged repeated instances of demeaning behaviour over the months, leading to “extreme mental harassment” and a dent in their morale.

“PCMSA believes such incidents of ignominy and disregard severely dent their (medical officers’) morale. At a time when the cadre is already witnessing an ever-increasing attrition rate and a plummeting joining rate, demeaning of its officials will potentially have a damaging effect on the morale of the younger lot of doctors as well,” said PCMSA state president Dr Akhil Sarin.

A psychiatrist, earlier posted at the jail, had also described the atmosphere as “mentally draining,” warning such incidents occurring repeatedly could lead to mental strain and trauma.

Ward attendant consumed intoxicating pills

In another incident, a ward attendant at the Civil Hospital allegedly consumed intoxicating pills after being reassigned.

The two incidents highlight mounting psychological pressure faced by medical officers and support staff. Experts say the need of the hour is to adopt preventive measures to tackle the issue, cautioning the morale of the staff will continue to plummet otherwise.

Psychologists and psychiatrists warned the mounting stress can prove taxing for the medical staff and it will become difficult for them to discharge their duties if their mental health is not good.

Dr Parveen, a clinical psychologist, said working in such environment causes mental stress. “How will they work and take care of others when they are under pressure themselves. It can lead to depression,” he added.

Calls for stress management programmes

Dr Harpreet Singh, a psychiatrist, echoed the concerns raised by his peers.

“Doctors and support staff need structured stress management programmes, regular counselling and workshops on dealing with the stressful environment. Without them, the system risks losing valuable professionals to attrition,” he said.