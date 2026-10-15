Staff crunch at Agriculture Dept triggers protest

Expressing concern over the significant shortage of workforce in the Punjab Agriculture Department, employees on Wednesday staged a dharna outside the district agriculture office.

Key positions, including agriculture officers, Agriculture Development Officers (ADO) and agriculture extension officers, which are crucial for farmer education, machine subsidy distribution and technical support, are lying vacant.

Advertisement

The shortage of field-level officials has direct impact on the quality of support farmers receive. It has severely strained the remaining field staff — particularly agriculture extension officers, who serve as the critical link for delivering Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) technical updates and support directly to farmers. Agriculture sub-inspectors play a vital role in supporting the work of the extension officers.

Advertisement

The protest was held under the aegis of the Plant Doctors Services Association, Punjab. The agitating employees said the vacant posts were hampering administrative efficiency and delaying career advancement opportunities for serving officers.

Representatives of the Plant Doctors Services Association (PDSA) said a large number of key posts across the department remain unfilled, affecting day-to-day operations as well as promotional processes.

Advertisement

According to the association, regular recruitment had not kept pace with staffing requirements, creating bottlenecks at multiple levels. Lack of fresh recruitment was also delaying promotions. Officials were awaiting promotions for over a decade as no fresh recruitments had been made.

Data shared by the association indicates that over 40 per cent of the sanctioned Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) posts are currently vacant. Similar shortages have been reported among agricultural sub-inspectors (ASIs), where hundreds of sanctioned positions remain unoccupied.

“Lack of fresh appointments has also slowed promotions. Many officers who have completed the required service period are reportedly waiting longer than expected for advancement as vacancies in higher posts have not been filled,” said Dr Jaswant Singh, district president of the association.

The issue has also drawn attention from agricultural graduates seeking government employment. Student organisations have highlighted the limited availability of recruitment opportunities despite a steady stream of qualified candidates graduating from agricultural institutions each year. Several student associations have urged the state government to initiate recruitment drives and fill long-pending vacancies in the Agriculture Department and its affiliated agencies.

The protesting employees said strengthening the workforce was essential for improving departmental functioning, ensuring timely promotions and expanding employment opportunities for agriculture professionals.