  • Ludhiana
Staff crunch hits Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Employees say shortage a major reason behind Aug 27 incident

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 11

After three employees of the Civil Hospital were suspended on Saturday in an incident in which a patient had died after falling off a stretcher, staff at the hospital said shortage of medical and paramedical staff was one of the major reasons behind the unfortunate incident occurred on August 27.

Even the inquiry report of the Deputy Commissioner pointed towards staff shortage in the emergency ward and inadequate, as per the Indian Public Health Standard (IPHS) guidelines.

The emergency ward should be fully equipped with manpower and infrastructure but contrary to it, the ward at the Civil Hospital is short of staff. The hospital was recently upgraded from 100 to 300 bed but the department failed to increase the staff strength, according to the Indian Public Health Standard (IPHS) guidelines.

The inquiry committee, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, that has probed into the matter has also pointed towards the inadequate staff situation and mentioned in the report that the hospital did not even have staff against sanctioned posts.

Civil Hospital is a 300 bed hospital and there are 17 sanctioned posts of Emergency Medical Officers against which only three are posted and 11 specialists are posted against the post of EMOs. Though four medical officers from Block CHCs and urban dispensaries have been deputed for emergency duties by the Civil Surgeon, due to heavy footfall of patients in emergency more EMOs are required, the report has suggested.

The report said against the 49 sanctioned posts of staff nurse, there were only 45 regular staff nurses. There are four CHOs, two staff nurses under the NHM and 19 working as staff nurses on a honorarium basis under user charges. These were not sufficient for the 300-bed Civil Hospital. According to the IPHS norms, the staff nurses’ strength should be 135.

For supervisory role, the post of matron should be filled. As per the norms, six nursing sisters should be posted while there are only two at the Civil Hospital. Against 104 sanctioned posts of Class IV employees, there are only 14 regular ward attendants. There are 38 sweepers and 14 ward attendants, who are outsourced.

State president of the PCMS Association Punjab Akhil Sareen in a memorandum submitted to the Health Minister said the sanctioned staff strength at the Civil Hospital was as per the 1991 population Census. “Lack of cadre review coupled with a manifold increase in population in the district has led to a glaring mismatch in the doctor-patient ratio.

“The long standing vacancies of EMO posts as well as other support staff has had a crippling effect on the functioning of the institution,” said Dr Sareen.

The Punjab Nurses Association in the memorandum has also mentioned that there was an acute shortage of staff nurses in the hospital.

Staff nurses and doctors during the visit of Health Minister Balbir Singh on Saturday also highlighted these issues and submitted a memorandum to him.

Staff nurses quizzed

The Punjab Medical Council and Punjab Nurses Registration Association have initiated action against the doctors and nurses, respectively, in the case where a patient had died after falling off the stretcher at the Civil Hospital.

Staff nurse (emergency ward) Kuldeep Kaur and staff nurse (male ward) Amanpreet Kaur, who have been suspended by the Health Department, were questioned and were given a chance to put forward their points. Registrar of the council, Dr Puneet Girdhar, said the nurses had recorded their version and now, further action would be taken.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Medical Council has formed a four-member disciplinary committee to look into the matter. Dr Manoj Sobti, one of the members of the committee, said doctors registered under the council would be called in coming days to initiate further action.

Deputy Medical Commissioner Ramandeep Kaur today took the round of the Civil Hospital and Mother and Child Hospital. She checked duty roasters of staff and also attendance registers. She directed the SMO that NGOs who serve free food in the hospital should be asked to serve outside as people throw waste inside the hospital after having food which, in turns, leads to unhygienic conditions. She also directed that bio-medical waste dustbins should be emptied before they are full to the brim. She got the area outside the hospital building cleaned and also got the work for unblocking a sewer of the hospital started.

Dy Medical Commissioner pays a visit

Deputy Medical Commissioner Ramandeep Kaur on Monday took the round of the Civil Hospital and Mother and Child Hospital. She checked duty roasters of staff and also attendance registers. She got the area outside the hospital building cleaned and also got the work for unblocking a sewer of the hospital started.

