 Staff crunch, lack of infra trouble residents : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Staff crunch, lack of infra trouble residents
Looking back 2023

Staff crunch, lack of infra trouble residents

Staff crunch, lack of infra trouble residents

A road in need of repairs in Raikot. TRIBUNE PHOTOS



Mahesh Sharma

Raikot /Amargarh, Dec 30

Basic problems faced by residents of the Raikot and Amargarh sub-divisions, falling under the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha segment, remained unresolved during the year that was expected to offer widespread development following the stabilisation of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) regime in the state.

 An ambulance stuck in a traffic jam in Amargarh.

Contrary to the promises made by AAP, problems such as a poor sewerage system, badly maintained roads and streets, lack of solid waste management, and staff shortage at educational and healthcare centres persisted. The unavailability of passenger and goods train services, owing to the large distance from Ludhiana-Dhuri and Ludhiana-Ferozepur railway tracks, overburdened the road transport sytem. Frequent traffic jams, in which multiple ambulances are regularly caught, persisted.

The residents were let down by their leaders as they failed to reverse the withdrawal of development grants, which were withdrawn following the formation of the AAP government last year.

The Lows

Potholed roads

The condition of a majority of the link roads that connect Raikot and Amargarh with surrounding towns and villages is poor. Raikot-Pakhowal, Raikot-Jodhan, Raikot-Johlan, Raikot-Gujjarwal, Amargarh-Khanna, Amargarh-Jaurepul and Amargarh-Dhuri roads are among the link roads in the region. Frequent bottlenecking of traffic due to narrow highways that pass through congested markets have occasionally proved fatal for patients being transported in ambulances.

Poor infrastructure in PHCs

Hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHC) in both sub-divisions need a revamp of infrastructure. Contrary to the government’s claims, state-run hospitals and PHCs are yet to be upgraded.

Lack of permanent staff

A lack of adequate permanent teaching staff at government colleges of the region has affected students who got admitted this year. Demanding permanent teaching staff, residents have urged the government to improve facilities at degree colleges of Amargarh and Raikot.

Inaccessible admn offices

Both sub-divisions require well-furnished and easily accessible Sub-Division Level Offices. While there is none in Amargarh, the Sub-Division Office at Raikot is situated far away from residential areas, making it inaccessible to many. The office of Raikot DSP is housed in a dilapidated building requiring immediate repairs. The Amargarh SDM does not have a permanent office of her own, at Amargarh or Malerkotla.

Lack of fire stations

There are no fire stations in Amargarh and Raikot. A lone vehicle in the name of Punjab Fire and Emergency Service, that used to be parked at Raikot Municipal Council for want of staff, has been shifted to Mullanpur Dakha. The frequent pleas of the residents to get a well-equipped fire station at these sub-divisions fell on deaf ears.

The Highs

Canal water for irrigation

Farmers of both the sub-divisions were fortunate to get adequate canal water supply through drains and tributaries, the sides of which were lined during the year. According to sources, the dependence on canal water for agricultural purposes is said to have increased substantially in the region.

Abundant MPLAD funds

The second half of the year brought cheers to social, educational and constitutional organisations of the region as they received grants, under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme. In view of the Lok Sabha election next year, Lok Sabha member Dr Amar Singh Boparai sanctioned substantial grants to construct and repair dharamshalas, sports stadia and gymnasia.

Land acquistion a boon

Acquisition of land for the construction of the Jammu-Katra Expressway under Bharat Mala Project of the Union Government proved to be a boon for people whose land was acquired. This money made many land-holders wealthy, leading to greater liquidity in the market. This buttressed the otherwise stressed business community.

Driving Training Centre

The establishment and functioning of Ashok Leyland Driving Training Centre at Tolewal was beneficial for those wishing to get registered as heavy vehicle drivers. Technical training and subsequent issuance of valid licences to drive heavy vehicles enabled the rural and urban youth of the region to become employable and self-employed.

Aam Aadmi Clinics

The Aam Aadmi Clinics opened in the rural localities of Raikot and Amargarh sub-divisions provided respite to the residents, who were earlier forced to travel long distances for treatment. The clinics noticeably benefitted women and elderly persons living in rural areas. After around a dozen such clinics were opened, residents are able to avail cost-free treatment, for which they were earlier forced to travel long distances to visit major cities and incur large expenses.

