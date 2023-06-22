Staff go on ‘mass leave’ in Ahmedgarh

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot/ Payal, June 21

Routine work remained suspended at the sub-registrar and joint sub-registrar offices at Raikot, Payal, Jagraon and Ahmedgarh subdivisions on Wednesday as Revenue officers went on a voluntary mass leave. The Vigilance Department’s move to implicate certain tehsildars and naib tehsildars on the basis of alleged false information was cited to be trigger behind widespread resentment among Revenue officials. Even as no call was given by the state body of the Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association for a mass leave to oppose Vigilance action, officials here suspended routine work today.

The officials are upset over the wide circulation of a communique on social media, which they say contains ‘secret’ information about 48 ‘corrupt’ Revenue officials. Even as the protesting officials’ names have not figured in the list, they maintain that the ‘secret’ document should not have been circulated in the first place.

Ajay Sharma, an office-bearer of the Deed Writers’ Association, said residents seeking registration of transfer deeds, beneficiaries of various official services and students requiring domicile, income and caste certificates were among the worst sufferers of the mass leave by officials. NRIs and residents of other states who visited these offices to get their works done were also upset as they had to reschedule their online appointments. — OC

Of ‘secret’ communique & employees’ resentment

Revenue officials are upset over the wide circulation of a communique on social media, which they say contains ‘secret’ information about 48 ‘corrupt’ Revenue officials. Even as the protesting officials’ names have not figured in the list, they maintain that the ‘secret’ document should not have been circulated in the first place.