Staff shortage at PAU school, students suffer

Ludhiana, December 17

The Education Department claims to have brought a positive change in the government schools, but the shortage of staff has become a big hurdle in ensuring quality education to students.

Students of political science at Government Senior Secondary School, PAU, claim that their final exams will start in February, but they were unable to understand the coursework due to the absence of a regular teacher.

One of the students of Class XI complained that she was not able to understand the majority of the coursework as many concepts and topics were not made clear in the class. “A temporary teacher had come but she hurriedly completed the syllabus without clearing our doubts. We are around 50 students who have taken up political science, but the majority of us sit clueless in the class. A few of us have started taking tuitions,” said a student adding that not all the students can afford tuition.

There was a regular political science teacher in 2022 but after he got retired no permanent teacher was recruited. The temporary teacher was not able to make the students understand the subject material.

Some of the students, who feel they would not even get passing marks, have started going to tuitions for about a month. “My father is a salesman at a shop, but he can not afford the tuition. On my request, he agreed for tuition. We have to pay Rs 5,000 for the classes as teacher will cover the entire syllabus in just one month,” said a student of Class XII.

Despite repeated attempts, Principal Balwinder Kaur could not be contacted.