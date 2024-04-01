Staff shortage in govt schools worries teachers

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, March 31
At least eight Principals retired today on completion of their long service in Ludhiana district. The entire cadre congratulated them on reaching superannuation through WhatsApp groups.
At the same time, teachers are concerned about staff shortage. They believe that between 2024 and 2027, at least 25,000 teachers would retire.
“Today, we are congratulating those who have devoted best years of their life for teaching students. Thousands of posts will get vacant in government schools by 2027. How will schools function with short strength of teachers?” asked a Principal of government senior secondary school here.
As per available information, those expected to retire, had joined service in 1996 and 1997. They include principals, master and primary cadre teachers, lecturers and teachers, who were under zila parishads and later joined the Education Department.
A senior teacher Gurpreet Singh Brar said there would be a mass exodus of teachers by 2027. He said it was worrisome as the number was huge and the government would never fill 25,000 vacancies. “Students and schools are bound to suffer. Even now, there is an acute shortage of staff in many schools,” he said.
“Teachers’ post will be vacant in all districts of Punjab. On one hand, the government is putting pressure on teachers to enrol more and more students and on the other, how will it be possible to run schools without enough teaching staff,” he said.
