Stage set for 73rd national basketball championship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 2

Defending champions Punjab (men) and the Indian Railways (women) head the field for the 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship, which is slated to begin at the Guru Nanak Stadium tomorrow.

Women Group A: Indian Railways, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh Group B: Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab Group C: Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Pondicherry Group D: Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland and Rajasthan Group E: Assam, Goa, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Telangana Group F: Bihar, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand Men Group A: Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Services and Madhya Pradesh Group B: Tamil Nadu, Indian Railways, Delhi Kerala and Gujarat Group C: Andaman & Nicobar, Goa, Haryana, Meghalaya, Mizoram and West Bengal Group D: Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh Group E: Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttarakhand Group F: Assam, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Pondicherry and Tripura

The championship is being organised by the Punjab Basketball Association under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India, in which a total of 64 teams from the states and union territories will be vying for top honours.

Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will inaugurate the championship at 3 pm tomorrow. Matches will be played at four playgrounds (two indoor and as many outdoor) on a league-cum-knockout basis. The top 10 teams are placed in Level 1, and the rest are in Level 2. The teams are further divided into groups (A and B in Level 1 and from C to F in Level 2).

Yadwinder, Kavya to lead Punjab teams

Yadwinder Singh and Kavya Singla have been selected to lead the men’s and women’s teams of Punjab in the 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship.

Punjab men are the reigning champions, as they emerged winners in the last edition of the championship, which was organised in Udaipur.

