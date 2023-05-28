Stagnant sewage leaves Doraha residents fuming

Our Correspondent

Doraha, May 27

Doraha has been struggling with the long-standing issue of sewage accumulation for several years now and the successive governments have failed to find a solution to this persistent problem. The situation is particularly severe in Ward 6, 7, 8, 9 and 14. Though the municipal council occasionally removes the water when the situation worsens, residents are frustrated with this temporary fix and are demanding a permanent solution.

Bearing the brunt Only those living in the area understand the extent of the problem, as they have been enduring these conditions for years. Passers-by may have to experience this ordeal occasionally, but local residents have to face it constantly. Rajinder Gahir, a local resident

Rajinder Gahir, a resident of the area, expressed his dissatisfaction, saying, “The residents of these wards are the worst sufferers. Only those living in the area truly understand the extent of the problem, as they have been enduring these conditions for years. Passersby may have to experience this ordeal occasionally, but the residents have to face it constantly.”

Jandeep Kaushal, another resident, added that the accumulation of sewage is a recurring problem. It is evacuated, only to gather again, putting both residents and passersby in a difficult situation. The water accumulates to such an extent that crossing the street becomes nearly impossible. Many individuals have to hold their breath while passing through that area.

“Ward 6 and 7 serve as a common route for bank employees, students going to school and college, who often have to navigate through the standing sewage water, especially on rainy days. This has led to situations where children have soiled their clothes and faced embarrassing circumstances due to the presence of sewer water. Students often arrive late to school as they have to take longer routes to avoid the sewer-ridden path,” shared a school student.

“It is ironic that while the problem is severe, the civic body seems indifferent to it. They have not made any serious efforts to find a permanent solution. We have repeatedly expressed our grievances to the municipal council, but they only provide temporary evacuations, fully aware that the sewer water will accumulate again soon after,” said Gurinder Singh, the principal of GTB School.

Sudarshan Kumar Pappu, the president of municipal council said, “Evacuation of sewage is carried out whenever the problem arises. I am fully aware that the entire town’s sewerage requires an overhaul. We have already contacted higher authorities through Payal MLA, who will be working towards finding a permanent solution to this problem. A proposal has been prepared and is expected to be approved soon, providing much-needed permanent relief to the residents.”