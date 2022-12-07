Start commercial cultivation of turmeric, Punjab Agricultural University advises farmers

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 6

Winters have arrived and adding a pinch of turmeric to the daily diet can work wonders during this season. Experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised farmers to start commercial cultivation of turmeric, invest in value addition and marketing the produce to earn handsome money.

Turmeric helps in providing relief from cold, cough, indigestion and pains in joints, a member of the Aromatic and Spice Crops Club said. He added that the magical spice can be used in any cuisine and has anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties which help in immunity building.

Principal agronomist Dr Rajender Kumar told about improved production practices for the cultivation of turmeric. Adoption of PAU recommended varieties along with efficient agronomic practices can help farmers achieve higher productivity and returns, he advised. Dr Kumar stressed upon farmers to grow turmeric to at least meet their own requirements.

Principal Extension Scientist Dr Tarsem Chand Mittal said: “Since turmeric generally fetches lower prices, to get higher profits, farmers should opt for processing techniques of turmeric for small scale use as well as for commercial purposes.” He advocated turmeric processing and its value addition.