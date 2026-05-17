Startup Samagam to bring industry bigwigs together in Ludhiana on May 21

The Ludhiana Angels Network (LAN) is set to host the Startup Samagam – Leaders’ Conclave 2025 on May 21 at Park Plaza, with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attending as the chief guest.

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The event will celebrate Punjab's startup ecosystem by featuring investor pitching, panel discussions and awards in five categories.

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Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Ralson Tires Chairman Sanjeev Pahwa said it is his great pleasure to participate with Ludhiana Angels Network.

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The other stalwarts who addressed the press conference were JR Singhal, owner of JRS Eastman, Umesh Munjal, owner of UM Holdings, and Vineet Sood, chairman of Centex International.

The 2026 Samagam will see stalwarts of Punjab coming from the field of business. The event will have more than 300 people from all walks of life, from the startup ecosystem gathering to hear the pitches and celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship.

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Samagam 2026 is sponsored by Startup Punjab, in collaboration with MBCIE, ICICI Bank, Ralson Tyres, Eastman Industries, Rockman Industries, Centex International and Highway Industries.