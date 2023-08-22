State assn felicitates hoopsters, coaches

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 21

The Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) honoured various current and retired basketball players, coaches and sports promoters here on Sunday.

The sportspersons were felicitated at a function organised at the Guru Nanak Stadium. Former Punjab DGP and PBA president Rajdeep Singh Gill chaired the event. Malwinder Singh Kang, a former basketball player and the chief spokesperson of AAP in Punjab, was the chief guest.

Arjuna awardees Sajjan Singh Cheema, Ajmer Singh, Suman Sharma and Parminder Singh Bhandal, former international basketball player Parminder Singh Jr, Asian and Commonwealth Games players, trainees of the Ludhiana Basketball Academy, Amritpal Singh, and Amjyot Singh, who also played FIBA matches, were among those honoured on the occasion.

Gurbaz Singh and Sarabjit Singh Bhullar, members of the senior and junior teams Punjab, respectively, were felicitated for winning the National Championships.

Girl players of Punjab basketball team that secured bronze medal in the 72nd Junior National Championship were honoured too with cash prizes.

Various coaches, including Rajinder Singh, Saloni, Narinder Pal, Sukhwinder Singh, Ravinder Gill, international coach and referee Amarjot Singh Maavi, were honoured for honing skills of basketball players and their contributions towards the development of the game.

The PBA also felicitated sports promoters like Avtar Singh (Guryie village), Bahadur Singh and Sukhpal Singh Grewal.

Yurinder Singh Hayer, senior vice-president, PBA, along with MS Bhullar, JP Singh, Gurjant Singh Brar, Ashok Gupta, all vice presidents, Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary besides executive committee members from all the districts attended the function.

Gill and Dhaliwal urged corporate houses to help promote basketball under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to help young players in excelling in various national and international competitions.