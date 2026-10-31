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Home / Ludhiana / State badminton tourney kicks off on exciting note in Ludhiana

State badminton tourney kicks off on exciting note in Ludhiana

Several matches in Ludhiana went down to the wire, producing thrilling three-game encounters

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:06 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Shuttlers in action during a match in Ludhiana on Friday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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The Punjab State Junior (U-19) and Senior Badminton Championship got off to an exciting start on Friday at Shastri Hall here, with young shuttlers displaying competitive spirit and determination in the men’s singles round of 128.

Several matches went down to the wire, producing thrilling three-game encounters.

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Manavdeep Singh edged past Lokesh 15-12, 15-17 and 16-14 in one of the keenly contested encounters. Nikhil Mahant prevailed over Karanjeet Singh 13-15, 15-12 and 15-13. Arshdeep Singh staged a fight-back to defeat Gurwinder Singh 14-16, 15-12 and 15-10.

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Some other closely contested encounters saw Jatin Rajput beat Gurnoor Singh 15-17, 15-11 and 16-14, Dhiren Sharma defeat Amit Sharma 15-9, 15-17 and 17-15, and Aditya Batta overcome Divey Shingari 15-11, 10-15 and 16-14.

In more matches, Deepinder Singh defeated Prince Chawla, Harshbir Singh Brar registered a convincing win over Basant and Yuvraj Sharma beat Naman Dogra.

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Sawarpal Singh, Ritvik Mohanty, Armaan Mehta and Danish Bhanot also advanced to the next round.

On Day 1 of the championship, several players progressed through walkovers and byes.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain inaugurated the championship which is being organised by the Badminton Association of Ludhiana.

The tournament will continue till November 2.

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