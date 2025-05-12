State BJP chief Jakhar bats for special economic package

At the all-party meeting held in Chandigarh on Saturday, which was attended by the Governor, the Chief Minister and representatives of all major political parties, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar had raised the pressing need for a special economic package for Punjab, keeping in mind losses it had been facing due to its status as a border state, not only in current circumstances but also historically.

Stating this during his visit to the DMCH here on Sunday to meet victims from Ferozepur who were injured in the recent shelling and drone attacks in a village, Jakhar emphasised the urgent need for collective action. “Given Punjab’s strategic location and the economic constraints it has faced over the years, especially in terms of disrupted trade, border-zone restrictions and heightened security risks, it is imperative that we now pursue a structured and sustained form of Central support,” he said.

The BJP leader specifically proposed that Punjab should be considered for a special status on the lines of what is extended to states such as Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh which would allow for long-term economic and developmental benefits.

He said Punjab’s industries, agriculture, and border communities had endured unique hardships owing to its proximity with Pakistan. Trade routes remain limited, investment faces structural hesitation and farmers often bear the brunt of uncertainties. Our youth deserve opportunities equal to their potential - and that requires tailored assistance and affirmative policy intervention.

In this regard, at the all-party meeting held in the presence of Governor and CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Saturday, Jakhar had invited all parties on behalf of the BJP, to jointly approach the Central Government for the special economic package. In the interest of Punjab, this suggestion was welcomed by all parties present and the Governor, reflecting a rare moment of political unity and shared commitment to the state’s future.

He said in coming days, the state BJP would be actively engaging with the Central leadership to ensure that Punjab’s rightful case — for special status and assistance — is presented with clarity and conviction, so that the interests of our farmers, bizmen and youth were addressed with urgency.

Speaking about the four-day Indo-Pak escalation, he saluted the Indian Army for thwarting air strikes befittingly and protecting air bases, besides other places of strategic importance. He also appreciated the people for standing strong in the difficult times.