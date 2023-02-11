State, Centre passing the buck, says BKU

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 10

The Bharti Kisan Union- Lakhowal (BKU) has made a plea for the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’, the Sikh prisoners languishing in jails even after completing their sentences. Addressing the state committee meeting held here today, general secretary Harinder Lakhowal charged the Centre and the state government with passing the buck by shifting the onus on each other over the power to release these prisoners.

He said several panthic bodies had been holding an agitation in Mohali for some time to build pressure on the government to get the prisoners released, and the BKU cadres had also joined hands with the agitators.

Lakhowal wondered over the ‘complete silence’ of the judiciary on the sensitive issue. Although courts were acting in a proactive manner in general, the plight of Sikh prisoners had eluded the judiciary as well, he added.

In a unanimous resolution, the union also urged the state government to roll back the hike in prices of diesel and petrol as the hike would disturb the entire economics of farming by further adding to the cost of production.

Lakhowal made a strong case for increasing the validity of registration certificates of tractors and to provide insurance for tractors at cheap rates.

The meeting also made a strong plea against lining (cementing) of canals, waterways and ‘rajbahas’ because cementing of water bodies would adversely affect groundwater table and could, in the long run, lead to water crisis.

It was also appealed to the government to make arrangements for the care of stray cattle roaming on roads all across the state.