State cycling championship begins at PAU

The Punjab State Cycling Championship 2025-26 (Track) commenced today at the Cycling Velodrome, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, with enthusiastic participation from across the state.

The opening ceremony was inaugurated by MLA South, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina.

Day’s result

Men (junior) – 200m sprint

1st: Sahibpreet (Amritsar)

2nd: Kunwarpreet (Ludhiana)

3rd: Arshdeep (Amritsar)

Sub junior girls – 500m trial

1st: Preeti (Ludhiana)

2nd: Guntas Sandhu (Patiala)

3rd: Taranveer (Ludhiana)

Sub junior boys – 500m trial

1st: Aryan (Ludhiana)

2nd: Gurtaran (Patiala)

3rd: Ekamjeet (Patiala)

Youth girls – 500M trial

1st: Palakpreet (Amritsar)

2nd: Japneet(Amritsar)

3rd: Shaan (Ludhiana)