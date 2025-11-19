State cycling championship begins at PAU

The Punjab State Cycling Championship 2025-26 (Track) commenced today at the Cycling Velodrome, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, with enthusiastic participation from across the state.
The opening ceremony was inaugurated by MLA South, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina.
Day’s result
Men (junior) – 200m sprint
1st: Sahibpreet (Amritsar)
2nd: Kunwarpreet (Ludhiana)
3rd: Arshdeep (Amritsar)
Sub junior girls – 500m trial
1st: Preeti (Ludhiana)
2nd: Guntas Sandhu (Patiala)
3rd: Taranveer (Ludhiana)
Sub junior boys – 500m trial
1st: Aryan (Ludhiana)
2nd: Gurtaran (Patiala)
3rd: Ekamjeet (Patiala)
Youth girls – 500M trial
1st: Palakpreet (Amritsar)
2nd: Japneet(Amritsar)
3rd: Shaan (Ludhiana)
