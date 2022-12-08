State government ‘ruining’ plastic industry, say Ludhiana traders

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 7

The shopkeepers and traders, who said they were badly hit due to the ban on plastic goods in Punjab, staged a protest at Jagraon Bridge here on Wednesday. The protest was supported by Congress leaders, including former MLA Sanjay Talwar and councillor Pankaj ‘Kaka’.

The protesters raised slogans against the state government for “ruining” the plastic industry. When other states could take a lenient stand and allow plastic products to be used, then why not Punjab, they asked.

The protesters also asked the government to apply the Delhi model on non-woven products. They said non-woven bags should not come under the banned category.