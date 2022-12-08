State government ‘ruining’ plastic industry, say Ludhiana traders

Ludhiana, December 7
The shopkeepers and traders, who said they were badly hit due to the ban on plastic goods in Punjab, staged a protest at Jagraon Bridge here on Wednesday. The protest was supported by Congress leaders, including former MLA Sanjay Talwar and councillor Pankaj ‘Kaka’.
The protesters raised slogans against the state government for “ruining” the plastic industry. When other states could take a lenient stand and allow plastic products to be used, then why not Punjab, they asked.
The protesters also asked the government to apply the Delhi model on non-woven products. They said non-woven bags should not come under the banned category.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight; Congress in slender early leads; AAP fails to open account
Congress 32, BJP 30, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4
Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada’s British Columbia govt
He was born at Deon, a remote village of Bathinda