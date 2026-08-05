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Home / Ludhiana / State govt approves Rs 40 cr for market infra upgrade

State govt approves Rs 40 cr for market infra upgrade

Traders’ body says fund answers long-standing demands across state

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:19 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File
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In an initiative aimed at strengthening commercial infrastructure across the state, the Punjab Government has approved a special fund of Rs 40 crore for the development of commercial markets and to address the long-pending demands of the trading community.

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Welcoming the decision, Punjab State Traders Commission Vice-Chairman Anil Thakur thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema for extending dedicated support towards the welfare of traders and the modernisation of market infrastructure.

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Thakur said the Punjab State Traders Commission would shortly deliberate on and take decisions regarding various policy matters affecting traders and shopkeepers across the state.

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Highlighting the significance of the newly approved fund, he said it would be used to upgrade basic infrastructure in commercial markets throughout Punjab. The works to be undertaken include the construction and renovation of modern public washrooms, the construction and repair of roads, the resolution of electricity-related issues, and the development of other essential civic amenities. He added that these measures would substantially improve the overall market environment and benefit both the trading community and the general public.

Thakur further said that, for the first time in the state, the government has constituted Assembly Constituency-level and District-level Traders Commissions to address issues faced by traders and shopkeepers at the grassroots level. In addition, the Punjab State Traders Commission, constituted under the chairmanship of the Finance Minister, has been entrusted with engaging directly with the trading community and facilitating the resolution of its concerns through continuous dialogue.

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He said that, under the guidance of the Punjab State Traders Commission, the Assembly Constituency-level and District-level Traders Commissions have so far organised more than 800 meetings with traders across the state. Besides resolving several local issues, these interactions have also paved the way for important policy interventions at the state level.

Thakur said the approval of the Rs 40 crore special fund was a direct outcome of the consistent demand raised by traders during these meetings for strengthening market infrastructure.

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