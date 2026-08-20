State govt asks Ludhiana Improvement Trust to issue notices to 3 computer operators, recover excess pay

The state government has directed the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) to issue notice to three computer operators and initiate the process for recovery of excess salary paid to them.

Advertisement

The issue pertains to downgrading of their pay scales and the subsequent question of excess salary paid.

Advertisement

The development comes following a Punjab and Haryana High Court order in a case pertaining to a pay scale dispute. Sandeep Sharma, Tarnejit Singh and Sukhdev Singh are among eight computer operators covered by an August 13 order of the Department of Local Government.

Advertisement

The state, however, made it clear that the employees must be given an opportunity to present their case before any recovery.

The three employees are shown in the government order in the Rs 10,300-34,800 plus Rs 4,400 grade pay scale.

Advertisement

The order does not mention a fixed amount of recovery from the three LIT employees. The actual amount, if any, will be worked out by the accounts branch after examining their salary records.

Harinder Singh, Executive Officer, LIT, said the recovery process will be started soon. “I have forwarded the letter to the accounts branch,” he added.

The government order refers to the HC’s earlier directions that the employees could not have their pay scales reduced without being given notice and an opportunity of hearing. The court had observed that if the state was of the opinion that the petitioners had been drawing pay higher than what they were entitled to, notices had to be issued to them and they had to be given an opportunity of hearing.

The department has referred to the earlier Rs 1,800-3,200 pay scale for the computer operator post and the revised pay structure under the Punjab Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 1998.

It also referred to the computer operator scale of Rs 5,910-20,200 plus Rs 1,900 grade pay, with conversion as per the fifth Punjab Pay Commission.

The HC had disposed of the writ petition without going into the merits of the case, and directing that the contentions raised by the petitioners be taken into account by the authorities concerned.