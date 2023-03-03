State govt urged to promote libraries, reading rooms

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 2

Promote book culture by setting up libraries and reading rooms instead of imposing transformation of signboards, NRIs settled in various parts of the world have urged the Punjab Government which has been striving hard to implement its orders on the subject.

A signboard of an eatery in Punjabi in Melbourne.

“While a large number of government officials and entrepreneurs in Punjab are yet to follow the orders of the government to get billboards and signages written in Punjabi even after the deadline, Punjabi lovers settled in Australia, Canada and the United States of America had long before made their presence felt by scripting the language on signboards,” said Kulwant Singh Sandhu, former Sarpanch, Begowal village near here.

Parminder Singh Ball of Pakharpur, president of Indian Group of Senior Citizens at Melbourne, claimed that civic bodies in almost all foreign countries had been providing facilities for promoting Punjabi language by maintaining libraries and reading rooms at Community Centres of various localities. “Not only they provide Punjabi books of our choice, they also allow free access to Wi-Fi for downloading the literature of our choice,” said Ball, maintaining that adequate facilities were provided for organising workshops, seminars and poetic recitations at community centres.

Dharma Singh, chairman of District Land Mortgage Bank, Mohali, and retired teacher Baldev Singh argued that getting boards written in a particular language would serve little purpose in promoting any culture or language until people are persuaded to adopt their mother tongue as an element of lifestyle. “Like any other mother tongue, Punjabi cannot be promoted unless our children start speaking it from the heart. We have already written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding organised steps for voluntary involvement of masses in the process of promoting Punjabi in addition to ensuring measures,” said Dharam Singh and Baldev Singh.

Showing concern over the declining trend of reading books, journals and newspapers in the rural and suburban localities, former DSP Bahadur Singh Rao urged the government to exploit the existing resources for setting up libraries and reading rooms. “Even if the government is not in a position to establish separate libraries and reading rooms for residents, facilities available at government schools and colleges can be thrown open for them (residents) after the working hours,” argued Bahadur Singh Rao.