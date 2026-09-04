State Health Dept team conducts dengue checks in Ludhiana; larvae found in 2 containers

Larvae were found in at least two containers as a state Health Department team conducted dengue checks on Thursday at various locations in the district as part of ongoing activities being carried out by the state government.

Divulging details, Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said the team from the state headquarters reviewed activities related to dengue prevention, surveillance and control during the visit.

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The team visited the District Malaria Laboratory and the IDSP Laboratory at the Civil Hospital, where the ongoing activities related to dengue surveillance, testing and prevention were reviewed.

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The team visited Rajesh Nagar, Ward 92 and Ayali Khurd. After dengue larvae were found in two containers, necessary action was taken immediately, said Dr Ramandeep.

She appealed to the residents not to allow water to stagnate in or around their homes. Coolers, flower pots, refrigerator trays, old tyres and other containers that can collect water should be cleaned and emptied regularly, she added.