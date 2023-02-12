State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 11

The Punjab State Information Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 upon the PIO-cum-ATP (building branch) of the MC’s Zone A, Ludhiana, for allegedly not providing information to a person under the RTI Act. The commission has also directed the ATP office to pay compensation of Rs 10,000 to the complainant within 15 days.

Complainant Tarlochan Singh Bhatia (84) of Model Town said he had earlier sought information from the MC’s PIO regarding alleged encroachments and illegally constructed shops in AC Market, here.

Bhatia alleged that when no information was received from the PIO, he filed a complaint with the commission in October 2022.

On February 7, 2023, the commission ordered that a penalty of Rs 25,000 was imposed upon the PIO-cum-ATP, building branch, Zone A, MC, here, Mohan Singh, which be deducted from his salary and deposited in the Punjab Government Treasury. The ATP has also been directed to duly inform the commission of the compliance of the orders by producing a copy of the challan.

As per the order, in view of the harassment and detriment caused to the appellant, Tarlochan Singh Bhatia, the commission deemed it appropriate to award a compensation of Rs 10,000. This is to be paid vide a crossed cheque/demand draft, by the public authority, in this instance, the office of ATP, building branch Zone A, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, within 15 days of receiving the order.

On the other hand, ATP Mohan Singh denied the allegations and said information was already provided to Tarlochan Singh in the past. “Once the order is received, we will file an appeal before the commission and request it to revoke the order. The fact is that the MC has already provided information under the RTI Act to the complainant in the past,” he said.