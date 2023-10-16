State interests being compromised by AAP govt: Sukhbir

Ludhiana, October 15
Rejecting the idea of having a debate with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the SYL issue and other matters concerning the state, the SAD-B president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said that Mann was merely a ‘puppet’ Chief Minister, working to serve the interests of AAP and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
He said the state had been reduced to a personal fiefdom of AAP president Arvind Kejriwal. In a scathing attack on Bhagwant Mann, Badal said the CM had announced that his government would not allow teams to enter Punjab for survey of SYL canal but the government’s own portal says that work for the survey had commenced. “On each front the AAP government is making compromises with the interests of the state and decision-making power,” said Sukhbir.
