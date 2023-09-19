State judo tourney concludes

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 18

The Punjab Judo Association organised selection trials at the multipurpose indoor hall, opposite Guru Nanak Stadium here on Sunday. Judokas from various districts battled it out in the one-day Punjab State Judo Competition.

Among men, Shiva Kumar of Patiala bagged the title in the below 60-kg category while Shivam of Hoshiarpur secured the second position.

Maheshinder Saini of Gurdaspur stood first and Nitin of Ludhiana stood second in the below 66-kg category. Monty of Patiala bagged the top spot in the below 73-kg category while Jasbir Singh of Jalandhar was the first runner-up in the competition.

Mukesh of Jalandhar and Ramanjit of Amritsar secured the first and second positions, respectively, in the below 81-kg category. Jagtar Singh of Jalandhar bagged the top spot in the below 90-kg category while Amandeep Singh of Amritsar secured the second position.

In the below 100-kg category, Anmoldeep Singh of Jalandhar won the first position while Hitesh Sharma of Amritsar stood second. Jaswinder Singh of Ludhiana stood first in the plus 100-kg category while Manan Sharma of Hoshiarpur stood second.

Among women judokas, Muskan of Patiala stood first in the below 48-kg category and Radhika of Ludhiana stood second. Priyanka bagged the top spot in the below 52-kg category while Sumita stood second.

In the below 57-kg category, Priya of Ludhiana stood first and Akshita of Hoshiarpur stood second. Pooja of Jalandhar won the title in the in the below 63-kg category and Damika of Hoshiarpur stood second.

Ginni of Ludhiana won the top spot in the below 78-kg category and Sukhpal Kaur of Amritsar stood second. In the plus 78-kg category, Kanwalpreet Kaur of Hoshiarpur secured the first spot and Meenakshi of Jalandhar secured the second position.

MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu inaugurated the competition while, Ludhiana District Sports Officer Rupinder Singh Brar was the guest of honour.

Dev Singh Dhaliwal, the honorary secretary of the Punjab Judo Association, said that the winners of the meet would represent the state in the Senior National Judo Championship that is scheduled to be held from October 1 to 6 at Sawai Maan Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

Dharamvir Singh, an international judo player; Ranjit Singh, national-level player; Rajinder Sharma, president, Ludhiana District Judo Association; Rajwinder Singh, general secretary of the association; and other office-bearers and coaches were also present on the occasion.