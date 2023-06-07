State-level conference on G20

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A state-level conference was organised by the CBSE at BCM Arya School on Tuesday on the themes of New Education Policy-2020, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and the G20 Summit. Ludhiana CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu joined the opening ceremony as the chief guest and Nisha Garg, District Attorney (Legal), was the guest of honour on the occasion. Paramjit Kaur, director, Arya Samaj Group of Schools, delivered a talk on the importance of FLN and its potential to shape the future of education. Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said the G20 summit aimed at shaping a more prosperous and resilient global economy and sustainable growth. School principal Anuja Kaushal thanked the dignitaries for their presence.

Environment Day celebrations

The women wing of Bhagwan Mahavir Society and Government Senior Secondary Smart Multipurpose School celebrated World Environment Day near Kesarganj complex. Dr Babita Jain, chief coordinator, along with the school principal and teachers, pledged to save the environment by planting trees. A members of the wing said they were spreading the message of lord Mahavir to live and let live and help each other. Everyone was motivated to do their bit to save Mother Earth.

Session on internship opportunities

Alumnus Sukhman was the resource person for a session on internship opportunities at BCM School, Dugri. Tribune photo

An interactive session on internship opportunities was organised at BCM School, Dugri, for the students of Class IX. School alumnus Sukhman Singh was the resource person for the session. He analysed the details of internships and their importance in shaping one’s career. The session was aimed at teaching students about the practical aspect of learning. School principal Vandna Shahi appreciated the efforts of the resource person and mor3e of such sessions would be organised in the future.

Farewell party

Students of BEd and MEd1st year of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, organised a farewell party for their seniors. The programme commenced with the college prayer, followed by a cultural event in which the students sang songs, ghazals, presented dance performances and played games. Varun Sood and Anjali of BEd 2nd year were adjudged as Mr and Miss Farewell, respectively.

School holds dance classes

Students attend a dance class at Blossoms Convent School.

Keeping in view the importance of holistic development of students, Blossoms Convent School is holding dance classes for them. Teachers can also be a part of these classes. The activities are aimed to helping in relieving stress and anxiety. The sessions would also help them in staying fit, said Amarjeet Kaur Naaz.