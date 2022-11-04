State-level science exhibition held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: During the state-level Science Fair-cum-Exhibition, held under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA) at PAU Meritorious School, students from various government schools presented scientific models and projects. Students from almost all districts of the state participated in the exhibition. The themes of the projects included Agriculture and food security, Energy resources and their conservation, Health, Environmental issues and concerns, Science and everyday life, Disaster management, etc. Winners from various categories of grades were awarded with trophies and certificates by the dignitaries. Principal Vishavkirat Kahlon congratulated the winners and thanked the guests for their time.

GHG College wins overall trophy

Students of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, proved their mettle in the Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival of Educational Colleges (Zone B), held at SDS College of Education, Lopon. The college won a total of 54 prizes and also bagged the overall trophy. Manjit Singh Gill, the president of the college governing council, congratulated Principal Pargat Singh Garcha, the faculty and the students for putting in their best efforts in making the youth festival a success.

PAU Khabarnama released

PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal released the first edition of the university’s bi-monthly Punjabi newsletter titled ‘PAU Khabarnama’ here today. The newsletter is a Punjabi version of its English counterpart ‘PAU News.’ The newsletter gives information about the research and academic activities of the university. The VC said the newsletter would be help in expanding linkages of the university across the country and abroad.

GADVASU inks MoU with Thailand varsity

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and Prince of Songkla University (PSU), Thailand, signed an MoU to upscale the existing academic linkage between the two universities in the areas of student/faculty exchange and collaborative research of mutual interest in the fisheries and livestock sectors. The MoU was signed by GADVASU VC Dr Inderjeet Singh, in the presence of Dr JPS Gill, Director of Research, Dr HS Banga, Registrar, and other officers of the university. Dr Singh said the opportunity of working in a centre of international repute would help students to excel professionally and serve the sector well.

Freshers’ party for North East students

CT University welcomed the new batch of students from North East by organising a freshers’ party titled ‘NE Fresho’. Vice-Chancellor Satish Kumar, Sanjay Sharma — the deputy director of Admissions and mentor, North East Students — along with other faculty members, were present during the celebrations. Margret Kamei and Matiksana Meitei won the titles of Ms Fresher and Mr Fresher, respectively. Dr Satish Kumar and other senior dignitaries distributed prizes to the winners.