State-level special games begin at Guru Nanak Stadium

Ludhiana, December 8
The two-day Punjab State Games for children with ‘special’ needs started at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Thursday. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains released balloons and unfurled the games’ flag to mark the opening of the games.
Over 1,500 children from 23 districts across the state are taking part in these games under various categories, such as visually impaired, physically handicapped and deaf and dumb, in athletics, volleyball, badminton, handball and football disciplines.
Prior to the formal inauguration of the games, participants took part in a march past, followed by a shabad recitation by students of Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Thapar Memorial Government Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar.
Education Minister Bains said ‘special’ children were an integral part of society and the Punjab Education Department was committed to provide all possible assistance to them.
“After holding Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan successfully, the Punjab Government has decided to organise games for these special players to spot their talent and prepare them for national and international sports events,” the minister said.
Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, Ludhiana (East) MLA Daljit Singh Grewal, West SDM Swati Tiwana and Tehsildar Lakshay Kumar were also present during the inauguration of the games.
