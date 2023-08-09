State-level U-11 chess tourney on August 12, 13

Ludhiana, August 8
The Ludhiana District Chess Association (LDCA) under the aegis of the Punjab State Chess Association will organise the Punjab State U-11 Chess Championship here at BCM Arya School, Lalton Kalan on Pakhowal Road, on August 12 and 13.
LDCA president Arvinder Preet Singh said the competition would be held separately for boys and girls categories and the latest FIDE (World Chess Federation) rules would be applicable during the tournament. A total of six rounds would be played as per the Swiss League System, he added.
Players born on or after January 1, 2012 can participate in the chess competition. Top three players will be awarded with trophies while certificates will be given to all the participants.
“Top two boys and two girls will be selected to represent the state in the National U-11 Chess Championship scheduled to be held in October in Andhra Pradesh,” said Singh.
Applicants can confirm their entries with Ram Parkash, senior vice-president of the organising association, at mobile number 9872624122 by August 10. Principal of the host school, Kritika Seth, will inaugurate the championship on August 12.
