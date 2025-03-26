DT
Home / Ludhiana / State-of-art incubation space for livestock innovation unveiled

State-of-art incubation space for livestock innovation unveiled

With financial support of up to Rs 10 lakh for eligible startups, centre already has 11 incubatees
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:13 AM Mar 26, 2025 IST
Vice-Chancellor JPS Gill inaugurates the incubation space at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana.
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of an incubation space under the Veterinary Livestock Innovation and Incubation Foundation. Dr JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, formally inaugurated the facility, while Dr Praveen Roy, scientist and head of technology, translation, and innovation at the Department of Science and Technology (DST), joined the occasion virtually.

Dr Gill said the funds for the incubation facility were provided by the DST’s NIDHI programme, aimed at establishing the inclusive technology business incubator. This space shall serve as a hub for cutting-edge research and development in dairy innovation, as well as a supportive environment for startups and entrepreneurs in the field, he said, adding that the establishment of the Dairy Innovation and Incubation Centre was part of the university’s broader vision to promote sustainable practices in the veterinary and livestock sectors while encouraging the translation of research into real-world applications. In addition, financial support up to 10 lakh as an ignition grant was being provided to support startups on an individual basis in accordance with the DST criteria. The interested startup can apply for the grant through a dedicated VLIIF website.

Dr RS Sethi, Additional Director of Research and Principal Investigator of the project, acknowledged the support provided by DST-NIDHI in establishing the facility. Dr Sethi said the centre had already enrolled 11 incubatees, marking a successful beginning in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the dairy sector.

The facility aims to provide a conducive environment for collaborative research, incubation, and the commercialisation of new technologies that can transform the livestock and dairy industries, said Sethi.

The inauguration event was attended by Dr CS Yadava, scientist, technology, translation, and innovation division, DST, along with deans and directors of the university, highlighting the collective support for innovation and advancement in the field of veterinary science and livestock management.

