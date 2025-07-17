DT
Home / Ludhiana / State-of-the-art plant for processing construction waste commissioned

State-of-the-art plant for processing construction waste commissioned

To process 100 tonnes of waste per day, Rs 4.41 cr spent on plant installation
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:02 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
MC officials inspect the construction and demolition waste plant in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Taking another step towards sustainable development and improving solid waste management in the city, the state-of-the-art construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant established in Dhandari Kalan area (Singla cycle road) has been commissioned by the civic body.

Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal conducted an inspection at the plant, which has been established at a cost of around Rs 9.59 crore (including plant cost). Superintending Engineer (SE) Sham Lal Gupta along with other officials was present during the inspection.

The modern facility (plant) is spread over 2.5 acres of land and has been established with the funds obtained under the Swachh Bharat mission and Smart City mission. The machinery of the C&D plant has been installed at a cost of Rs 4.41 crore (including five years of operations and maintenance).

MC Commissioner Dachalwal stated that the plant is designed to process 100 tonnes of construction and demolition waste per day. The C&D waste would be recycled to make concrete blocks, tiles, bricks etc.

Dachalwal stated that commissioning of this plant will also help in ensuring cleanliness in the city. The C&D waste dumped at different sites in the city would now be shifted to the C&D plant where the waste would be recycled.

He further stated that orders have been issued that all contractors working under the civic body will have to dump the construction and demolition waste generated at their work site at the C&D plant only. They will have to submit the plant receipts along with the bills submitted to the civic body for payment of works.

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner Dachalwal appealed to the public to support the civic body as it was taking various initiatives to improve solid waste management in the city. The residents were also appealed to do their bit and dump the C&D waste generated at their respective sites at the C&D plant only, so that the waste could be recycled. This will also help in ensuring cleanliness across the city, the MC Commissioner said.

