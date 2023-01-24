State taekwondo competition

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar branch, excelled in the 25th State Taekwondo Championship held on January 21 and 22 at Mata Gujri College, Fatehgarh Sahib. Students from the school helped Ludhiana district team secure 189 points which fetched them the overall trophy. DAV school students bagged 10 gold and 3 silver medals individually in various age-groups. For their outstanding performance, 10 students of the school have been selected to represent the state in the inter-state taekwondo championships to be held in Pondicherry and Telangana.

NSS camp

A seven-day NSS Camp at GTB National College, Dakha, concluded on Monday. College Principal Avtar Singh congratulated all NSS candidates on the completion of the camp. The college cultural committee gave outstanding performance on the occasion. The performances included dance, songs, skit and bhand. Jagtar Singh was the chief guest during the event.

Faculty development programme

CT University's School of Pharmaceutical Sciences organised a 5-day faculty development programme in collaboration of APTI on 'Current trends and futuristic challenges in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector'. Dr Vir Vikram, Head, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, CT University, welcomed Dr Gulshan Bansal of APTI on the occasion.

Literary Conclave

An English Literary Conclave was organised for students of classes IV to VIII at Ryan International School. Declamations, quizzes and debates were held for students of various classes. The judges for the events were Vipan Kumar, Viddya, Ridhi Thapar and Laveena Bhatia. Later, they felicitated winners and appreciated the efforts of all participants. /oc