State Vigilance Bureau books 2ASIs, Home Guard for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 9

The State Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday, registered a bribery case against two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) and a woman Punjab Home Guards (PHG) volunteer. Two police personnel accused in the case have been arrested.

Spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau (VB) said, “The Bureau has registered a case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station against ASI Tejinder Singh (922/Ldh), ASI Nasib Singh (2212/Ldh) and woman PHG Jyoti (No. 16240), all posted at the Ludhiana bus stand police post on the complaint of Manjit of Kasandi village in Sonepat district, Haryana. In this case ASI Tejinder Singh and PHG Jyoti have been arrested on the basis of an inquiry.”

Giving more details of the case, he informed that Manjit had filed a complaint on the Punjab anti-corruption helpline and informed that he was arrested in a cheating and forgery case by the police Division No. 5, Ludhiana. In this case, there were 35 more co-accused.

In his complaint Manjit added that he had joined the Army on fake address and caste certificate as Rajput, but he was from Jat caste. After getting bail from the court, the complainant approached ASI Tejinder Singh to submit challan of his case in the court, who took Rs 20,000 in installments from him in this regard.

The complainant further submitted that on July 11 this year, PHG Jyoti called him and demanded Rs 20,000 more to help him in this case, but the deal was struck at Rs 15,000. During conversation he recorded her call as evidence.

The complainant added that on September 12, he met PHG Jyoti, who demanded Rs 15,000 bribe, but he refused. Thereafter on the same day ASI Tejinder Singh and ASI Nasib Singh took bribe from him and the complainant made video recording of this also.

Bureau spokesperson said out of the three accused, ASI Tejinder Singh and PHG Jyoti, had been arrested. Further investigation in the case was under progress, he said.