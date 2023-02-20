Stationery distributed to schoolchildren in memory of Dilrose

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 19

To keep the memories of Dilrose alive, her parents distributed stationery to the students of Government Middle School, Shimlapuri. Dilrose was buried alive by a 35-year-old woman Neelam in the fields at Salem Tabri in November 2021.

Dilrose’s father Harpreet Singh, who is a head constable in Punjab Police, said his daughter’s birthday falls on February 19 and now almost 14 months have been passed when his daughter was buried alive by our neighbour. “Though we do some kind of social service on the death anniversary of Dilrose as well, we also do the same on her birthday. On this birthday, we distributed stationery kits to 200 students of government school,” said Harpreet.

“We hope that the court will grant strict punishment to the woman who brutally killed our innocent daughter when she was just two-and-a-half years old. We expect that the court will give the accused woman life imprisonment till death,” asserted Harpreet.

Notably on the last Dasehra, Dilrose’s brother Agampreet had also made an effigy with paper and burnt the same to vent his ire against the ghastly act of the woman.