Statue of Dr Kotnis unveiled

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

To mark the 80th death anniversary of Dr Dwarakanath Kotnis, his statue was unveiled by Wang Xinming, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Embassy of People’s Republic of China in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Xinming said, “Dr Kotnis symbolises mankind, humanity and international friendship. Dr Kotnis was one of the members of the Indian Medical Mission sent to China by Jawaharlal Nehru and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in 1938. There he sacrificed his life for the sake of friendship and helped people during times of war.”

He further said, “The Chinese government and people have deep respect and affection for Dr Kotnis.”

“On China’s 75th victory anniversary over Japan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Canadian Dr Norman Bethune and Indian Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis travelled thousands of miles to come to China and save the lives of people during the epidemic that spread during the World War. Dr Kotnis is respected in our hearts for his hard work.”

“Dr Kotnis was martyred on December 9, 1942, in Hube state of China. For serving humanity, his memory has always remained in the hearts of the Chinese people. Even today, he is the hero of Chinese citizens,” said Xinming. A national acupuncture seminar is also being held at the hospital.

Dr Inderjit Singh Dhingra, Director, Dr Kotnis Hospital, said they had been working for the development of traditional system of Chinese medicine for well over four decades.