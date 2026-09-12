Statue of Major Bhupinder Singh reinstalled at Bharat Nagar chowk in Ludhiana

Mayor Inderjit Kaur, SDM Jasleen Bhullar, MC Assistant Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon among others unveiled the statue of Major Bhupinder Singh at Bharat Nagar Chowk here during a formal ceremony organised on Friday.

Maha Vir Chakra recipient Major Bhupinder Singh’s nephew Gurpal Singh was also present during the ceremony. He appreciated reinstallation of the statue at Bharat Nagar Chowk. The Mayor said, “By unveiling his statue, we honour valour and supreme sacrifice of martyr Major Bhupinder Singh. It is a lasting tribute to his service, preserving our heritage and inspiring future generations with his courage and patriotism.”

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