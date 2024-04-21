Statue of martyr Mandeep unveiled at Chankoian

Our Correspondent

Payal, April 20

A statue of Mandeep Singh Chankoian, who was martyred along with four other soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector on this day last year, was unveiled at his native village after a function held to pay tributes to the martyr.

Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura represented the state government during the function held under the patronage of Baljinder Singh, chief saint, Gurdwara Karamsar.

The eldest son of the former sarpanch Roop Singh, Mandeep along with Debashis Biswas of Orissa, Kulwant Singh, Harkrishan Singh and Sewak Singh of Rashtriya Rifles was travelling on the highway between Bhimber Galli and Poonch when an unidentified assailant fired upon their vehicle on April 20, last year.

Mandeep Singh is survived by his wife Jagdeep Kaur and two children.

Giaspura, Baljinder Singh, SGPC member Harpal Singh Jalha, Chairman Market Committee Buta Singh and Bikkar Singh Chankoian said people of the state should not the forget sacrifices made by the Punjabi youth who died to protect the esteem and freedom of the nation.

