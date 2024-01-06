Stay connected with PAU via social media, farm women told

Ludhiana, January 5
To keep the farm women abreast of digital revolution, the experts of the Skill Development Centre (SDC), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), called upon women members of PAU Kisan Club to stay connected with PAU via social media.
Held under the guidance of MS Bhullar, director, Extension Education, the camp was attended by 45 rural women. Rupinder Kaur, associate director, SDC and coordinator of women’s wing, urged women to regularly visit PAU’s Instagram, Facebook, YouTube channel, X (twitter), Kisan App and website www.pau.edu for agricultural knowledge.
Jagbir Rehal, a food technologist, demonstrated the making of amla chutney and murabba, and advised them to avoid the use of food preservatives.
