STC organises swachhata run

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 2

Players, enrolled in various sports disciplines under the different schemes for sportspersons to harness their skills by the Sports Authority of India Training Centre (STC), Ludhiana, along with coaches, took part in the swachhata run here on Monday.

Rakesh Kumar Solanki, in-charge of the centre, said under the instructions of Sports Authority of India, Regional Office, Zirakpur, the ‘run’ was organised to observe the birthday of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Players and officials besides sports lovers of the city participated in the run which started from the local office of STC, opposite Guru Nanak Stadium, covered a distance of about 3-km before culminating at the starting point.

Coaches Sonia Kumara, Suresh Sharma and Jasbir Singh accompanied the participants during the run. Solanki thanked the participants on the successful conclusion of the run.