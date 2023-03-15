STC organises table tennis match for women

Ludhiana, March 14
The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs is organising the ‘Khelo India Dus Ka Dum’ event from March 10 to 31 to celebrate International Women’s Day, the Sports Authority of India Training Centre (STC) conducted the day by holding a table tennis match for women at Shastri Hall, near Guru Nanak Stadium, here on Tuesday.
Jasbir Singh, STC in-charge, said the match was held with the objective to provide a platform to the women athletes who were unable to participate in the state and national level competition and also to ensure that competitive sports reach untapped geographical areas.
